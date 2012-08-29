FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom Neft picks banks for possible bond sale-bankers
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

Gazprom Neft picks banks for possible bond sale-bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Gazprom Neft, the listed oil producer controlled by Russian gas giant Gazprom , has picked three banks to arrange a series of investors meetings which may end up in a Eurobond offering, two banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The sources said that Gazprom Neft, Russia’s fifth-biggest oil producer, has appointed Credit Agricole, JP Morgan and Gazprombank to arrange the meetings, due to start on Sept. 3.

Russian corporate borrowers have raised more than $30 billion via Eurobond deals so far this year, with VTB, the country’s second-biggest bank, raising 600 million Swiss francs ($628 million) in the latest sale on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.9556 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

