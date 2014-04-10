FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian Gazprom Neft says Asian oil buyers ready to pay in euros
April 10, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

Russian Gazprom Neft says Asian oil buyers ready to pay in euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft said on Thursday it had received positive responses from Asian clients about the possibility of using euros as a settlement currency.

“Gazprom Neft held discussions with its eastern partners about the possibility of completing settlements in the European currency. They, in turn, expressed their potential readiness for this,” the company said in emailed comments.

Company head Alexander Dyukov said earlier this week that Gazprom Neft had broached the idea of dropping the dollar, traditionally the currency of choice for the global energy sector, as a response to a possible new round of Western sanctions. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

