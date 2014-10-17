FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Gazprom Neft sees oil price returning to $95-110 per barrel
October 17, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Gazprom Neft sees oil price returning to $95-110 per barrel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Gazprom Neft, Russia’s fourth biggest oil producer by output, said on Friday it did not see a fall in the oil price as a long-term trend, expecting it to return to the level of $95-110 per barrel.

Gazprom Neft, the oil wing of state gas company Gazprom , added that its investment projects envisage an oil price of $95 per barrel. Any drop is compensated for by a change in the rouble, the company said in e-mailed comments.

It added that its investment programme for the next year is yet to be formed. Brent has lost more than 20 percent of its value since June and was dragged down earlier in the week by signals from key OPEC members that the group was unlikely to intervene. It is now trading at $85.93 per barrel. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)

