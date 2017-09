MOSCOW, April 24 (Reuters) - Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russia’s top natural gas producer Gazprom, plans to more than double oil output this year at the Prirazlomnoye field, Russia’s sole Arctic offshore oil project, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Last year, oil production at the field totalled 300,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)