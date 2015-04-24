FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia's sole offshore Arctic field to double oil output in 2015
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 24, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's sole offshore Arctic field to double oil output in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

MOSCOW, April 24 (Reuters) - Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russia’s top natural gas producer Gazprom, plans to more than double oil output this year at the Prirazlomnoye field, Russia’s sole Arctic offshore oil project, the company said on Friday.

Last year, oil production at the field totalled 300,000 tonnes.

Development of Russia’s offshore Arctic riches has been hampered by Western sanctions over Moscow’s role in the Ukrainian conflict.

Russia’s top oil producer, Rosneft, has postponed exploration drilling in the Kara Sea after its partner, U.S. company ExxonMobil, suspended its participation in the project due to sanctions.

Gazprom Neft has also been exploring another Arctic offshore oilfield, Dolginskoye, where it drilled its fourth exploration well last year.

In 2014, Gazprom Neft’s total hydrocarbon output rose by 6.4 percent to 66.3 million tonnes of oil equivalent. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.