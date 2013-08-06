FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Gazprom Neft Q2 net profit up 26 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 6, 2013 / 8:47 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Gazprom Neft Q2 net profit up 26 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, share price)

* Revenue down 1 percent year-on-year to 299 billion roubles

* Shares flat vs 0.8 pct decline in the broader market

MOSCOW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s fourth-largest oil producer Gazprom Neft on Tuesday reported a forecast-beating 26 percent year-on-year rise in quarterly net profit due to a lower forex loss.

The oil arm of Russian state gas export monopoly Gazprom made a second-quarter net profit of 38.1 billion roubles ($1.2 billion), while analysts, polled by Reuters, had expected 36.2 billion roubles, up 19 percent.

The higher results came as the company recorded a lower forex-related loss, of 1.3 billion roubles, compared to a loss of 5.2 billion roubles in the same year-earlier period.

For the same period, Rosneft, Russia’s top crude oil company, posted a net profit of 35 billion roubles.

As of 0830 GMT, Moscow-traded shares in Gazprom Neft stayed unchanged, outperforming the broader market which declined 0.8 percent.

Gazprom Neft said its revenues stood at 298.8 billion roubles in April-June of 2013, down 1 percent year-on-year, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 9 percent to 68.526 billion roubles, in line with forecast.

$1 = 32.9055 Russian roubles Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.