Russia's FinMin sees economy shrinking 4 pct in 2015
December 26, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's FinMin sees economy shrinking 4 pct in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday that the Russian economy could contract by 4 percent next year and that the budget could have a deficit of more than 3 percent of gross domestic product if oil prices average $60 a barrel.

Siluanov also told journalists that his ministry had recalculated its budget forecasts to take into account oil prices at $60 a barrel and that he expected the rouble’s average exchange rate to be around 51 roubles per dollar in 2015.

He added that state bank VTB could get 100 billion roubles ($1.9 billion) from the National Wealth Fund by the end of the year and 150 billion roubles more in 2015, while Gazprombank could get 70 billion roubles this or next year.

$1 = 53.1220 roubles Reporting by Dasha Korsunskaya; writing by Alexander Winning and Vladimir Soldatkin

