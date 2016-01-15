FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian Economy Ministry draft forecast sees 2016 GDP contraction - sources
January 15, 2016

Russian Economy Ministry draft forecast sees 2016 GDP contraction - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s Economy Ministry expects the economy to contract in 2016 for the second year running, with the oil price averaging $40 per barrel, a draft document showed on Friday.

The ministry’s base scenario sees GDP contracting by 0.8 percent in 2016, while a conservative one predicts a 1.0 percent decline, according to the draft document seen by Reuters.

The Economy Ministry now expects an oil price of $40 per barrel in both its scenarios, base and conservative.

The rouble rate is forecast averaging 68.2 per U.S. dollar in the base scenario, and 72.6 in the conservative one. (Reporting By Moscow newsroom)

