MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s gross domestic product grew by 2.5 percent in September in annual terms, Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach said on Friday.

The September figure represents a slowdown from the 2.8 percent growth seen in August.

In the third quarter, Russia’s economy expanded by an estimated 2.8 percent year-on-year, Klepach also said. (Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)