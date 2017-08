MOSCOW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Russia's economy could grow by 2 percent in 2017, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Thursday, Russian state news agencies reported.

This assumption is more optimistic than forecasts made by the central bank and independent economists. The World Bank said late last year it expected Russian gross domestic product to grow by 1.5 percent in 2017. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning)