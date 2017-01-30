FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian GDP falls 1.0 pct y/y in December - Economy Ministry
January 30, 2017 / 5:58 PM / 7 months ago

Russian GDP falls 1.0 pct y/y in December - Economy Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russia's gross domestic product fell by 1.0 percent year on year in December, the country's Economy Ministry said on Monday.

The economic contraction came after revised GDP growth of 0.9 percent in November and a GDP contraction of 0.6 percent in October, according to ministry data.

Russia's economy is gradually emerging from a deep slump prompted by weak global oil prices and compounded by Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Alison Williams)

