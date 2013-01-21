FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia to ban German chilled meat imports in Feb - report
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
January 21, 2013 / 2:35 PM / in 5 years

Russia to ban German chilled meat imports in Feb - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russia will stop importing chilled meats from Germany starting from Feb. 4 because of health concerns, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing an official from Russia’s animal and plant health watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor.

“A decision was taken to limit supplies of chilled meat of poultry, beef and pork from Germany starting from Feb. 4,” Artyom Daushev is quoted as saying.

He did not provide the exact reasons of the ban. Interfax indirectly quoted him as saying that Germany was in breach of Russia’s veterinary and health requirements.

In 2011, Russia also banned poultry meat imports from Germany following a ban of pork imports due to fears the meat may be tainted with dioxin. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.