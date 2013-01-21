Russia to ban German chilled meat imports in Feb - report

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russia will stop importing chilled meats from Germany starting from Feb. 4 because of health concerns, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing an official from Russia’s animal and plant health watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor.

“A decision was taken to limit supplies of chilled meat of poultry, beef and pork from Germany starting from Feb. 4,” Artyom Daushev is quoted as saying.

He did not provide the exact reasons of the ban. Interfax indirectly quoted him as saying that Germany was in breach of Russia’s veterinary and health requirements.

In 2011, Russia also banned poultry meat imports from Germany following a ban of pork imports due to fears the meat may be tainted with dioxin. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Keiron Henderson)