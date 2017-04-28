Putin to discuss fight against terrorism with Merkel, Erdogan - Kremlin

April 28 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on May 2 and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on May 3 in Sochi, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Putin will discuss efforts to fight terrorism with both leaders and talk about the situation in the Middle East and the Ukraine peace process with Merkel, the Kremlin said. Putin will also discuss the situation in Syria with Erdogan.