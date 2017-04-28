FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Putin to discuss fight against terrorism with Merkel, Erdogan - Kremlin
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 28, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 4 months ago

Putin to discuss fight against terrorism with Merkel, Erdogan - Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on May 2 and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on May 3 in Sochi, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Putin will discuss efforts to fight terrorism with both leaders and talk about the situation in the Middle East and the Ukraine peace process with Merkel, the Kremlin said. Putin will also discuss the situation in Syria with Erdogan.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Kevin O'Flynn; Editing by Jack Stubbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.