Canada's Telus quarterly profit falls 67 pct
Feb 9 Telus Corp, one of Canada's three big telecommunications companies, reported a 67 percent fall in quarterly profit due to restructuring charges.
MOSCOW Feb 8 Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller in Moscow later on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.
Since Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea in 2014 and the West responded by imposing punitive sanctions on Moscow, Putin has not received many leading European industrialists in the Kremlin one-on-one.
Peskov said Putin and Mueller would discuss the possible expansion of Volkswagen's business in Russia, without providing details.
Volkswagen makes cars and engines at a factory in Kaluga, some 170 kilometres (105.63 miles) southwest of Moscow and has some models assembled at another factory in a different Russian city. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
HAMBURG, Feb 9 German prosecutors said they were not investigating the German state of Lower Saxony's premier Stephan Weil or other members of Volkswagen's supervisory board in connection with an emissions scandal.
BRUSSELS, Feb 9 Brussels will soon take more legal action against governments who have failed to crack down on car industry cheating, Europe's industry commissioner said on Thursday, accusing them of obstructing the European Union's own efforts.