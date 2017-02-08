MOSCOW Feb 8 Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller in Moscow later on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

Since Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea in 2014 and the West responded by imposing punitive sanctions on Moscow, Putin has not received many leading European industrialists in the Kremlin one-on-one.

Peskov said Putin and Mueller would discuss the possible expansion of Volkswagen's business in Russia, without providing details.

Volkswagen makes cars and engines at a factory in Kaluga, some 170 kilometres (105.63 miles) southwest of Moscow and has some models assembled at another factory in a different Russian city. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)