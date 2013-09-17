FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia Supreme Court chairman hurt in Ghana car crash
September 17, 2013 / 11:24 AM / 4 years ago

Russia Supreme Court chairman hurt in Ghana car crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s Supreme Court chairman Vyacheslav Lebedev was in intensive care but in a stable condition in Ghana’s capital after being involved in a car accident on Monday, officials said on Tuesday.

Lebedev was returning to Accra after speaking at a Ghana Bar Association conference in the town of Ho, southeast Ghana, when a truck veered into the lane in which his convoy was travelling, a Ghana Ministry of Information statement said.

Lebedev was airlifted by helicopter to hospital along with a police officer who was also injured, Deputy Superintendent of Police Alexander Obeng said by telephone. He described Lebedev’s injuries as minor.

A Russian embassy official confirmed the accident and said arrangements for his care had been made. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Alison Williams)

