Russia's Global Ports registers 30 bln roubles bond programme
December 4, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Global Ports registers 30 bln roubles bond programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - London-listed Russian ports operator Global Ports said on Friday it had registered a 30 billion rouble ($442.54 million) bond programme to help refinance existing debt.

“The programme, which will be commenced only if market conditions present suitable opportunity for such a step, provides (the company) with the potential to issue bonds in six tranches of 5 billion Russian roubles each,” Global Ports said in a statement. ($1 = 67.7900 roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

