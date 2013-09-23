FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Global Ports says H1 net profit down 26 percent y/y
September 23, 2013 / 6:28 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Global Ports says H1 net profit down 26 percent y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - London-listed Russian ports operator Global Ports posted on Monday a 26 percent year-on-year fall in net profit to $53.7 million in the first-half and said earnings had been hit by a tough market for its oil products terminal segment.

Global ports, which accounts for 30 percent of container throughput at Russia’s ports, said revenue was down 2.6 percent for the period at $249.1 million, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 4.7 percent to $137.7 million.

“We believe the industry’s long term growth outlook remains attractive given the ongoing containerisation of Russian trade,” Global Ports Chairman Nikita Mishin said in a statement.

The firm said its board had approved the payment of an interim dividend of $0.07 per share, equal to $0.21 per Global Depository Receipt (GDR).

