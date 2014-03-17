FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Global Ports 2013 earnings rise, to pay extra dividend
#Daimler
March 17, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Global Ports 2013 earnings rise, to pay extra dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) - London-listed Russian ports operator Global Ports reported on Monday a 6-percent rise in 2013 net profit and recommended an additional dividend payment.

The company, which accounts for 30 percent of container throughput at Russia’s ports, said net profit rose to $114 million from about $108 million in 2012.

The board recommended an additional dividend payment of $11.5 million in total, or $0.06 per global depository receipt. That would bring total payout for 2013 to $0.31 per GDR, or $58.4 million, Global Ports said in a statement.

