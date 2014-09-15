FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Global Ports H1 net profit rises 30 pct y/y
September 15, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Global Ports H1 net profit rises 30 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - London-listed Russian ports operator Global Ports said on Monday its first-half net profit rose 30 percent year-on-year, helped by the acquisition of rival NCC in December 2013.

Net profit, attributable to equity holders, rose to $69.9 million from $53.7 million a year earlier while revenue jumped 70 percent to $286.5 million, the firm said in a statement.

On a comparable basis, revenue was down 4.7 percent due to a lower container throughput. But a weaker rouble and cost control helped hit a record margin on adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of 66.3 percent, it said. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

