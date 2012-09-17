Russia Global Ports H1 revenue down 1.5 pct

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russian ports operator Global Ports posted a slight drop in first half revenues at $255.7 million compared to $259.7 million in the same period of 2011 due to a fall in sales at its oil segment and Finnish assets, the company said on Monday.

The company’s net profit decreased 12 percent to $72.5 million from $82.4 million for the period.

Its adjusted EBITDA margin was 56.5 percent compared to 55.8 percent a year ago, the company said.

Last week APM Terminals, the ports arm of Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk, said it agreed to buy a 37.5 percent stake in Global Ports from N-Trans for $860 million.