FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Globaltrans SPO order book fully subscribed-sources
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2012 / 3:06 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Globaltrans SPO order book fully subscribed-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - The order book for Russian freight operator Globaltrans Investment’s $500 million share sale is fully subscribed, two sources said on Tuesday.

Globaltrans said on Monday it plans to raise around $450 million via a share sale, giving it added firepower to expand and make possible further acquisitions.

Under an over-allotment option, underwriters could purchase up to an additional $50 million GDRs at the offer price, the company said. [ID :nL6E8I906D]

All $500 million was subscribed, the sources said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.