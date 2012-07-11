FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Globaltrans SPO price range guidance narrows-sources
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 7:17 AM / in 5 years

Globaltrans SPO price range guidance narrows-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 11 (Reuters) - The price range for Russian freight operator Globaltrans Investment’s secondary public offering is narrowing with banks guiding towards a range of $16.25 to $16.50 per global depositary receipt (GDR), two sources said on Wednesday.

Globaltrans said on Monday it plans to raise around $450 million via a share sale, giving it added firepower to expand and make possible further acquisitions. The company gave an initial range for the offering at $16 to $17.25 a share.

Under an over-allotment option, underwriters could purchase up to an additional $50 million GDRs at the offer price, the company said. [ID :nL6E8I906D]

All $500 million was subscribed, sources said on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.