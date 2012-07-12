FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia Globaltrans raises $520 mln, cites high demand
July 12, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Russia Globaltrans raises $520 mln, cites high demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 12 (Reuters) - Russian freight operator Globaltrans Investment said it raised $520 million from a share sale, above target, as investor demand for the offering was high.

The sale gives it added firepower to expand and make possible further acquisitions.

Globaltrans said on Monday it planned to raise around $450 million through a share sale at an indicated price of $16.00-$17.25 per GDR. Under an over-allotment option, underwriters could purchase up to an additional $50 million GDRs at the offer price.

Globaltrans said it priced the offering at $16.50 per GDR.

