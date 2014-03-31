FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Globaltrans reports 19 pct fall in 2013 earnings
March 31, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Globaltrans reports 19 pct fall in 2013 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 31 (Reuters) - Russian freight company Globaltrans Investment said on Monday its 2013 net profit fell 19 percent year-on-year, hit by depreciation costs related to its recent acquisitions.

Globaltrans said net profit was $251.6 million while adjusted revenue grew 6 percent to $1.4 billion, helped by an increase in its fleet size.

The company also said its board recommended a dividend of $110.8 million or 62 U.S. cents per ordinary share and global depositary receipt, representing a pay-out ratio of 61 percent. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

