FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Globaltrans 2012 net profit down 2 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 25, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Globaltrans 2012 net profit down 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters) - Russian freight firm Globaltrans Investment posted $311.6 million in 2012 net profit, down 2 percent from a year ago due to an increase in finance costs, the company said in a statement on Monday.

A Reuters poll of analysts expected it to post $316.6 million in net profit, flat year-on-year due to an increase in its debt.

The company said its net debt rose to $896.9 million by year-end from $258.4 million as of end-2011 as it borrowed to finance acquisitions of Ferrotrans and a number of railcars.

Globaltrans recommended paying 70 cents per ordinary share in 2012 dividends, up from 64 cents in the previous year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.