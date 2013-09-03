FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Globaltrans reports 7 pct fall in H1 net profit
September 3, 2013 / 6:27 AM / in 4 years

Russia's Globaltrans reports 7 pct fall in H1 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russian freight company Globaltrans Investment said first-half net profit fell 7 percent year-on-year as costs rose 40 percent, reflecting an increase in business following a number of acquisitions.

Globaltrans said net profit was $148 million. Revenue rose 25 percent compared with the first half of 2012 to $1.2 billion, while total cost of sales, marketing and administrative expenses rose 40 percent.

The company bought the Ferrotrans business - previously called Metalloinvesttrans - from iron ore company Metalloinvest in April 2012 in a $540 million deal. Earlier this year, it closed a $225 million deal to buy rail freight operator MMK-Trans.

