UPDATE 1-Russia's Globaltrans to raise $450mln for M&A
#Market News
July 9, 2012 / 5:31 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's Globaltrans to raise $450mln for M&A

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Price range for offer is $16-$17.25 per GDR

* To raise $450mln, over-allotment option of $50mln

* Free-float to be around 48 percent after capital raising

MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) - Russian freight operator Globaltrans Investment plans to raise around $450 million via a share sale, the company said on Monday, giving it added firepower if it decides on further acquisitions.

Globaltrans in April agreed a deal to buy the railcar unit of iron ore miner Metalloinvest for $540 million and has also been increasing its purchases of railcars.

CEO Sergey Maltsev said in a statement on Monday that the railcar market is “ripe for consolidation” and that the company is well positioned to capitalise on the trend.

The company is to raise $450 million by issuing global depositary recipts (GDRs) in a range of $16.00 to $17.25 per share. Under an over-allotment option, underwriters can purchase up to an additional $50 million of GDRs at the offer price, it said.

The company’s shares closed at $17.48 on Friday.

Globaltrans, which went public in 2008 at $13.25 a share, raised cash via a secondary offering to buy a controlling stake in BaltTransServis in 2009.

The company also said first quarter profit rose 25 percent to $94.6 million while revenue rose 3 percent to $452.6 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
