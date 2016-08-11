FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian watchdog imposes $6.8 million fine on Google
August 11, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Russian watchdog imposes $6.8 million fine on Google

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog said on Thursday Google would have to pay a 438 million rouble ($6.8 million) fine for pre-installing applications on mobile devices running its Android operating system.

The watchdog, FAS, ruled last September that Google had broken anti-monopoly laws, following a complaint by Russia's Yandex.

"We have received a notification from FAS about the imposed fine," Google's press service said on Thursday in a written statement.

"We will familiarise ourselves with the ruling before deciding on further actions."

The watchdog said Russian customers would benefit from its decision and that international corporations have to obey Russian law defending fair competition as well as other companies. ($1 = 64.8700 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Alexander Winning)

