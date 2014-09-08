FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin approves restructure of government ministries - RIA news agency
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
September 8, 2014 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

Putin approves restructure of government ministries - RIA news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin approved on Monday changes to his governmental ministries that would grant more power to the country’s Defence Ministry, among others.

At a meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Putin agreed to dissolve the Federal Service for Defence Contracts, Rosoboronzakaz, as well as the Federal Agency on Delivery of Arms, known as Rosoboronpostavki, Russian news agencies reported.

Their functions are to be transferred to the Defence Ministry, Industry and Trade Ministry, the Federal Antimonopoly Service and the Accounting Chamber.

Putin also approved the abolishment of the Regional Development Ministry and its functions are to be spread across several ministries. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Thomas Grove)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.