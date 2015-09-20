Russian investigators announce jewellery haul in governor fraud case

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s top investigative body said on Sunday it had found more than 60 kilograms of jewellery and 150 luxury watches, some of them worth up to $1 million, in a fraud case launched against a regional governor.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement it had charged the regional governor of the oil-rich northern Komi region, Vyacheslav Gayzer, and his deputy, Alexei Chernov, with organising a criminal group and fraud.

It also named more than a dozen other suspects, former and current regional officials and businessmen, whom it said were complicit in crimes including fraud and membership of a criminal group.

Local news wires said Gayzer and a deputy head of the regional government, Konstantin Romadanov, were detained by a Moscow court on Sunday pending trial.

Both deny the accusations.

The committee said its servicemen, along with Federal Security Service operatives, had made searches in the residences and offices of the suspects in Komi, St. Petersburg and Moscow.

“More than 60 kilograms of jewellery, 150 watches worth from $30,000 to $1 million, 50 seals and stamps of corporates have been confiscated,” it said.

Although corruption is widely acknowledged as a major problem in Russia, arrests of senior officials such as regional governors are extremely rare. Prior to this year, only one governor in post-Soviet history had ever been charged with criminal offences while in office, in 2006. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Jason Bush and Mark Potter)