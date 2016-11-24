Russia warns of possible quarantine if ASF spreads in its south

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russia's food safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Thursday a quarantine would be needed if there were more African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreaks at pork breeding facilities in the southern Krasnodar region.

The quarantine would hurt agricultural exports, including grain exports, it said in a statement.

However, there was no immediate need to impose any significant restrictions, Aleksey Alekseenko, a spokesman for the watchdog, told Reuters. (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)