Russia deputy PM sees no need for grain export limits

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, who has taken responsibility for industry and commodity producers in the new Cabinet of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, said on Tuesday he did not believe grain export limits were needed despite forecasts for a lower harvest and high world prices.

Russian grain prices have been lifted by a fierce rally on global markets. A newly formed commission on food security is due to meet on Wednesday under his chairmanship, he said.

“There will be a meeting on the grain market,” he told Reuters on Tuesday. “I see no basis for limiting exports.” (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by David Gregorio)