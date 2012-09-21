Russia's EconMin warns of grain exports restrictions

SOCHI, Russia, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russia may curb grain exports if domestic prices continue to rise, Economy Minister Andrei Belousov said on Friday.

“The issue of grain exports ban is the issue of domestic grain prices dynamics. We are witnessing such a trend at the moment... With such a trend, it’s quite possible, that the government will decide to restrict grain exports,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a conference at the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

He added that the government will discuss grain exports “this autumn”.

He also said that Russia may see capital inflows next year. (Reporting by Andrei Ostroukh; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)