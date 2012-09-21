UPDATE 1-Russia EconMin flags grain export curb in policy U-turn

* Russia’s EconMin says export restrictions quite possible

* Russian government to discuss grain exports “this autumn” - EconMin

* EconMin comments contradict Deputy PM’s pledge

* Russia’s EconMin offered floating tariff - trader (Adds details, quotes, background)

By Andrey Ostroukh and Polina Devitt

SOCHI/MOSCOW, Russia, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s economy minister on Friday appeared to make a complete u-turn on Moscow’s opposition to grain export curbs after a severe drought, warning that restrictions could come if domestic prices continue to rise.

“The issue of a grain export ban is one of domestic grain price dynamics. We are witnessing such a trend at the moment,” Economy Minister Andrei Belousov said on Friday, in marked contrast to repeated previous statements against such a move.

“With such a trend, it’s quite possible that the government will decide to restrict grain exports.”

Domestic prices for Russian third-class milling wheat may rise to 9,000 roubles ($290) per tonne by the end of the year, from the current 8,000 roubles, Belousov said, adding that the government will discuss grain exports “this autumn”.

Benchmark December wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 15 cents or 1.7 percent to $8.94-1/2 a bushel following the Russian news.

Russia shocked grain markets when it imposed a one-year ban on exports in 2010 after drought decimated that year’s harvest. With another drought this year slashing grain yields by more than a quarter, officials have repeatedly said that a similar move would not be made.

Traders polled by Reuters in August said they expected Russian export restrictions from October.

Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich - who ranks above Belousov in the government hierarchy - said in August that the government will not limit grain exports even if its exportable surplus is exhausted.

Dvorkovich was not available for immediate comment on Friday.

The Economy Ministry had proposed introducing a floating export tariff that would depend on wheat prices in Russia and on the international market, but the offer was rejected, a trader in Moscow told Reuters after Belousov’s statement.

“Normally, such statements are not released spontaneously, they (the Economy Ministry and other officials) may have agreed their positions,” the trader said.

He added that if Russia is hoping to protect its international grain trade, the country could impose a floating tariff from Jan. 1 after negotiations with the World Trade Organization and when majority of shipments to Egypt, the world’s largest wheat buyer, would be finished.

Russia’s 2012 current grain harvest forecast is at 73 million tonnes and if that dipped to 70 million tonnes, Russia’s exportable surplus would be around 10 million tonnes, Belousov said.

Russia’s statement will prompt the Ukrainian government to review its position on control over wheat exports this season, large foreign trader told Reuters after Belousov’s remarks.

“About 3.8 million tonnes of wheat have already been exported or will be exported in the near future and officials have indicated that traders should suspend wheat exports or the government would be forced to limit shipments,” the trader said.

Ukraine’s government and traders earlier this month agreed that the former Soviet republic could export no more than 4.0 million tonnes of wheat this season without restrictions. ($1 = 31.2556 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Andrei Ostroukh, Polina Devitt and Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Veronica Brown and Alison Birrane)