Russia to raise grain purchase prices, may ease export duty - deputy minister
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 12, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Russia to raise grain purchase prices, may ease export duty - deputy minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sep 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s Agriculture Ministry will raise purchase prices for its grain intervention fund and has drawn up proposals to ease the burden of wheat export duty, Deputy Agriculture Minister Evgeny Gromyko said on Saturday, Russian agencies reported.

“We will increase prices,” he said in comments cited by TASS. “It will be quite decent. It will suit farmers.”

Gromyko did not say what level grain intervention prices would be raised to.

Russian media have previously reported that the government is considering raising purchase prices for the intervention fund by a thousand roubles per tonne.

Gromyko also said the ministry has drawn up proposals for changes to a wheat export duty which, he said, would reduce the burden on business “significantly”.

Russia introduced the tax in July, causing concern among grain exporters and traders who say it will harm profitability.

Expectations were already growing that the tax would be softened following lobbying of the government by agriculture industry participants. (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Ros Russell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
