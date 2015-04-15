FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia's AgMin says no decision yet on wheat export tax extension
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 15, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's AgMin says no decision yet on wheat export tax extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quotes, detail)

MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - Russian Agriculture Minister Nikolai Fyodorov said on Wednesday the ministry had yet to decide whether a wheat export tax should be extended for the next 2015/16 marketing year and whether to lift a ban on some Western food products.

The decision on the wheat export tax could be made in June when Russia’s 2015 grain crop prospects become clear, he told reporters. The tax is currently set until June 30.

Russia banned most Western food imports, worth about $9 billion, last year in retaliation to Western sanctions over Russia’s role in the Ukraine crisis.

Asked whether Russia planned to extend the ban, which runs until early August, Fyodorov said: “If our Western partners ease their sanctions regime against Russia ... then we (the government) would have material to review and adjust the sanctions list of countries and products.”

“So, we expect a signal from our Western partners.” (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.