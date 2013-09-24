FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian investigators say Greenpeace activists to be prosecuted
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
September 24, 2013 / 8:18 AM / 4 years ago

Russian investigators say Greenpeace activists to be prosecuted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Environmental activists who conducted a protest at a Russian Arctic offshore oil platform last week will be prosecuted regardless of citizenship and likely face charges of piracy, Russia’s federal Investigative Committee said on Tuesday.

“A group of individuals, presumably related to the ecological organisation Greenpeace, sailed on the ship Arctic Sunrise to the offshore platform Prirazlomnaya, which they tried to climb aboard. Their illegal activities were stopped by border officers,” the Investigative Committee said n a statement.

It said the committee had opened a criminal case on suspicion of piracy. (Reporting By Thomas Grove; Editing by Steve Gutterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.