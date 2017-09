MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russian authorities charged two Greenpeace activists with piracy on Wednesday over a protest against Arctic oil drilling, Greenpeace Russia said.

The charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

The two who were charged, a Brazilian and a British freelance videographer, were among 30 people arrested after a protest last month in which a Greenpeace ship approached an oil drilling platform owned by state-controlled Gazprom and two of them tried to scale the rig.