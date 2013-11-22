Russia says sea tribunal has no authority in Greenpeace case

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday said an international maritime tribunal that ruled against it in a case brought by the Netherlands had no jurisdiction over its criminal prosecution of 30 people arrested for a Greenpeace protest over Arctic oil drilling.

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued the statement after Hamburg-based International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea said it had accepted a Dutch request to order the provisional release of the Dutch-registered ship Arctic Sunrise and its crew. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Steve Gutterman)