FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia grants bail to two foreign Greenpeace activists
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 19, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

Russia grants bail to two foreign Greenpeace activists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A Russian court granted bail on Monday to two foreigners arrested for a Greenpeace protest against offshore oil drilling in the Arctic, rulings lawyers said would allow them to return home pending trial or other investigative action.

David Haussmann of New Zealand and Ana Paula Maciel of Brazil were the first foreigners to be granted bail in hearings held to determine whether 30 people arrested in a protest at a drilling rig in September should remain in custody past Nov. 24. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, Editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.