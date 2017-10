LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s economic growth could be close to 4 percent this year, higher than official forecasts for 3.4 percent, First Deputy Central Bank Governor Alexei Ulyukayev said on Tuesday.

“Growth figures should be a bit bigger than official forecast of economic growth of 3.4 percent. I think (it) will be close to 4 percent,” Ulyukayev told a conference organised by Russian bank VTB Capital. (Reporting By Sujata Rao and Drazen Jorgic)