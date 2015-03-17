FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunvor becomes major winner in Rosneft oil tender - traders
March 17, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

Gunvor becomes major winner in Rosneft oil tender - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) - Trading house Gunvor, which has been trying to cut exposure to the Russian market, is among the winners of a large Rosneft tender, traders said on Tuesday.

They said Gunvor would lift up to 400,000 tonnes of Russian Urals crude per month from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk in April-September after it won the tender from Rosneft for the first time in three years.

Other companies that got rights to lift cargoes from Rosneft are Trafigura, Unipec, BP, Shell and Total . (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

