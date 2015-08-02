FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One pilot killed, another injured after helicopter crash at Russian airshow
#Industrials
August 2, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

One pilot killed, another injured after helicopter crash at Russian airshow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - One pilot died and another was injured when a helicopter crashed at an airshow in the Russian region of Ryazan on Sunday.

During aerobatics at the event some 200 km (124 miles) south-east of Moscow, an Mi-28 helicopter went into a flat spin before crashing. Reuters footage showed a figure emerging from the wreckage after it burst into flame.

“The commander has died, the second pilot is alive. According to the second pilot, equipment failure caused the accident,” the head of the Russian Air Forces, Colonel General Viktor Bondarev, was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Digby Lidstone

