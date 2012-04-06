FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom Neft says may buy into Hellenic Petroleum
April 6, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 6 years ago

Gazprom Neft says may buy into Hellenic Petroleum

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s fifth-largest crude producer, Gazprom Neft, is considering buying a stake in Greek oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum that Athens has put up for sale, CEO Alexander Dyukov said on Friday.

Dyukov also said that the company is still engaged in talks with Italy’s Eni over buying a minority stake in Germany’s Schwedt refinery.

Greece’s top privatisation official said last month stakes in two major listed companies, betting monopoly OPAP and refiner Hellenic Petroleum, would be put up for sale by May to boost a much-delayed privatisation plan.

“We are looking into possibility of acquiring this asset. There are two decent plants with comparatively high capacity and quite high refining depth,” Dyukov said. The Greek state owns 35.5 percent of Hellenic Petroleum.

He added that Gazprom Neft’s investment programme for 2012 will be flat, comparing with 2011, at 165 billion roubles, including possible acquisitions. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

