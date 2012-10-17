FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Home Credit and Finance Bank plans $500 mln Eurobond-IFR
#Credit Markets
October 17, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

Home Credit and Finance Bank plans $500 mln Eurobond-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Home Credit and Finance Bank, one of the largest consumer-credit lenders in Russia, plans to raise $500 million in 7.5 year subordinated Eurobond issue, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Wednesday.

It added that yield guidance was set at around 9.5 percent for the deal, which will help the lender to improve its Tier 2 capital adequacy ratio. Citigroup, HSBC and Sberbank CIB are arranging the deal.

Russian borrowers raised almost $40 billion in Eurobond deals so far this year, gaining on positive investors’ attitude towards emerging markets. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)

