UPDATE 2-Home Credit and Finance raises $500mln Eurobond-IFR

MOSCOW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Home Credit and Finance Bank, one of the largest consumer-credit lenders in Russia, has raised $500 million in a 7.5-year subordinated Eurobond issue, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Wednesday.

It added that the yield was set at 9.375 percent, down from guidance of around 9.5 percent issued earlier for the deal, which will help the lender to improve its capital adequacy ratio. Citigroup, HSBC and Sberbank CIB are arranging the deal.

Separately, Russia’s third-biggest lender Gazprombank is planning a perpetual subordinated dollar-denominated Eurobond, also to bolster its capital position, with yield guidance set in the mid-to-high 8 percents, IFR said.

The deal will be of benchmark size, it added.

At a time when equity markets are largely closed for domestic lenders, they are using bonds or retaining profits to improve their capitals, which has been drained by rapid lending.

Russian borrowers have raised almost $40 billion in Eurobond deals so far this year, benefiting from investors' enthusiasm for emerging markets.