TABLE-Russia's April housing completions fall 5.6 pct yr/yr

MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - Completions of housing units in Russia totalled 30,900 in April, down from 45,300 in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Monday. Based on total square, housing completions declined by 5.6 percent year-on-year, and fell 24.0 percent versus the previous month. The FSS provided the following data: HOUSING COMPLETIONS April 12 March 12 April 11 Total units 30,900 45,300 n/a Square metres (mln) 2.9 3.9 3.1 Y/Y pct change -5.6 -4.0 -17.9 M/M pct change -24.0 +37.0 -22.7 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)