TABLE-Russia's April housing completions fall 5.6 pct yr/yr
May 21, 2012 / 12:01 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-Russia's April housing completions fall 5.6 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - Completions of housing units in
Russia totalled 30,900 in April, down from 45,300 in the
previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Monday.	
    Based on total square, housing completions declined by 5.6 
percent year-on-year, and fell 24.0 percent versus the previous
month.	
    The FSS provided the following data:	
    HOUSING COMPLETIONS     April 12    March 12   April 11 
    Total units               30,900      45,300        n/a 
    Square metres (mln)          2.9         3.9        3.1 
    Y/Y pct change              -5.6        -4.0      -17.9 
    M/M pct change             -24.0       +37.0      -22.7 
    NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. 	
	
 (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)

