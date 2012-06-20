TABLE-Russia's May housing completions rise 7 pct yr/yr

MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - Completions of housing units in Russia totalled 34,700 in May, up from 30,900 in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday. Based on total square, housing completions rose by 7.0 percent year-on-year, and were up 5.9 percent versus the previous month. The FSS provided the following data: HOUSING COMPLETIONS May 12 April 12 May 11 Total units 34,700 30,900 n/a Square metres (mln) 3.1 2.9 2.9 Y/Y pct change +7.0 -5.6 -7.2 M/M pct change +5.9 -24.0 -6.6 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)