FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Russia's May housing completions rise 7 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 20, 2012 / 12:31 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Russia's May housing completions rise 7 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - Completions of housing units in
Russia totalled 34,700 in May, up from 30,900 in the previous
month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.
    Based on total square, housing completions rose by 7.0 
percent year-on-year, and were up 5.9 percent versus the
previous month.
    The FSS provided the following data:
    HOUSING COMPLETIONS       May 12    April 12     May 11 
    Total units               34,700      30,900        n/a 
    Square metres (mln)          3.1         2.9        2.9 
    Y/Y pct change              +7.0        -5.6       -7.2 
    M/M pct change              +5.9       -24.0       -6.6 
    NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. 

 (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.