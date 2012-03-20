FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russia's Feb housing completions rise 5.0 pct yr/yr
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 20, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Russia's Feb housing completions rise 5.0 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Completions of housing units in
Russia totalled 30,000 in February, down from 36,500 in the
previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Tuesday.	
    Based on total square, housing completions rose by 5.0 
percent year-on-year, but were down 10.1 percent versus 
the previous month.	
    The FSS provided the following data:	
    HOUSING COMPLETIONS       Feb 12      Jan 12     Feb 11 
    Total units               30,000      36,500        n/a 
    Square metres (mln)          2.8         3.1        2.7 
    Y/Y pct change               5.0        21.5       -6.4 
    M/M pct change             -10.1         n/a        4.1 
    NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here.	
	
 (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)

