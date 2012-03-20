TABLE-Russia's Feb housing completions rise 5.0 pct yr/yr

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Completions of housing units in Russia totalled 30,000 in February, down from 36,500 in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Tuesday. Based on total square, housing completions rose by 5.0 percent year-on-year, but were down 10.1 percent versus the previous month. The FSS provided the following data: HOUSING COMPLETIONS Feb 12 Jan 12 Feb 11 Total units 30,000 36,500 n/a Square metres (mln) 2.8 3.1 2.7 Y/Y pct change 5.0 21.5 -6.4 M/M pct change -10.1 n/a 4.1 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)