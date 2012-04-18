TABLE-Russia's March housing completions up 37 pct m/m

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Housing unit completions in Russia totalled 45,300 in March, up from 30,000 in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday. Based on total square metres, housing completions fell by 4.0 percent year-on-year, but were up 37.0 percent versus the previous month. The FSS provided the following data: HOUSING COMPLETIONS March 12 Feb 12 March 11 Total units 45,300 30,000 n/a Square metres (mln) 3.9 2.8 4.0 Y/Y pct change -4.0 5.0 13.0 M/M pct change 37.0 -10.1 49.8 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)