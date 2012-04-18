FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russia's March housing completions up 37 pct m/m
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 18, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-Russia's March housing completions up 37 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Housing unit completions in
Russia totalled 45,300 in March, up from 30,000 in the previous
month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.	
    Based on total square metres, housing completions fell by
4.0 percent year-on-year, but were up 37.0 percent versus the
previous month.	
    The FSS provided the following data:	
    HOUSING COMPLETIONS     March 12      Feb 12   March 11 
    Total units               45,300      30,000        n/a 
    Square metres (mln)          3.9         2.8        4.0 
    Y/Y pct change              -4.0         5.0       13.0 
    M/M pct change              37.0       -10.1       49.8 
    NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. 	
	
 (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)

